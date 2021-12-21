Dearest Kay and Family, Bill and I wish to express our deepest sympathies. Although we did not know Ron well, we have lived as neighbors for over 30 years and as such we feel your loss. On the few occasions when we had the opportunity and pleasure to visit with Ron, we were so pleased. He was a fine and well-respected man; that much was clear. Our hearts sincerely go out to you today. During this difficult time, may God comfort and care for all of you, in all ways meaningful.

mary fitzgerald Friend December 21, 2021