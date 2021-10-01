Ronald Francis Faust

(1931 – 2021)

Ron Faust was a charming, kind, intelligent, and thoughtful man, seldom spoke in anger, was fun loving, attentive, and fair, and was genuinely interested in the lives and welfare of other people. Ron recently joined his beloved wife Georgiana Coppedge Faust (1933-2019), passing quietly in his sleep at his home in Billings on Sept. 24, 2021.

Born in Forsyth MT on Nov. 2, 1931, Ron was the oldest child of Katherine Minerva McRae, of Rosebud, and Francis (Frank) Xavier Faust, a Minnesota native and founder of the Roxy Theater. Young Ronnie grew up working in the theater.

As a child, Ron loved sports, was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and lettered at quarterback, third base, and point guard for the Forsyth Dogies. The valedictorian of his Forsyth class of 1950, Ron graduated from the University of Montana in 1954 with a degree in economics.

Ron met the love of his life in 1951, when his SAE brother Jack Coppedge invited him to Polson for golf and Jack's teenage sister Georgiana came out to caddy. The courtship began in earnest when "George" came to the U of M that fall. They married on March 3, 1956, forging a 62-year partnership that would take them around the globe.

Upon graduation, Ron began a career in international business as a manager of accounting for Firestone. The young couple raised their family in Arizona (grad school - 1957), Ohio (58), Sao Paolo, Brazil (58 – 60), Valencia, Venezuela (60 – 62), Mexico City (63 – 65), and San Jose CA (66), and enjoyed many adventures along the way.

But their hearts remained in Montana. Ron launched a new career as a stockbroker in 1967, accepting a position in Billings with Dain, Kalman, and Quail (now RBC Wealth Management). New to a sales-oriented profession, Ron built a stable of clients through hard work during the "bear" markets of the '70's, holding investment classes and calling on prospects from Miles City to Missoula. Many lives were enriched by Ron's acumen for investing, and he made lifelong friends in the process. After serving as manager of the Billings branch office for many years, Ron retired from Dain in 1997.

Ron was active as member of Kiwanis Club, the Billings Mustang Booster Club, served on the boards of the Yellowstone Club and First Citizens Bank and supported the Eastern Montana College Yellow Jacket basketball program, becoming a mentor to several players. In retirement, he volunteered to help seniors prepare their annual income tax returns.

Ron and Georgiana had cabins on the Boulder and West Boulder rivers where they spent many weekends and summers entertaining friends and family. He enjoyed meetings of the Bull & Bear Club in Billings and annual "Sumus" retreats in Scottsdale. They traveled extensively as a couple and treated their kids and grandkids to trips to Disneyland, Disney World, Europe, San Diego, Mexico, and Hawaii. Well into their 80s, they drove hundreds of miles for a Grizzly football game. They loved watching their Montana grandkids take the field for the Columbus Cougars. As they spent time in Columbus, they also became well known supporters of that community.

Among the many people that will miss Ron are his sister, Sharon Lincoln, sisters-in-law Gay Federico and Sharon Fulton (Bob); children Steve Faust ("Betz"), Johanna Kern (Joe), and Ronnie Faust (Kay); grandchildren Wilson (Shelby), Charles (Kelli), and Franklin Faust, Brooke Kern, Stephanie Edwards (Jeff), Samuel Faust (Rachel), and Louis Faust; and great grandchildren Thea Delaney Faust, Mara Joy Faust, Archer Duke Edwards, and Quincy Kay Edwards.

Memorials may be made to Ron and Georgiana's favorite charity, Project Hope, 428 East Pike Avenue, P.O. Box 1443, Columbus, MT 59019.

A service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings, MT 59102