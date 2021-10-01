Menu
Ronald Francis Faust
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT

Ronald Francis Faust

(1931 – 2021)

Ron Faust was a charming, kind, intelligent, and thoughtful man, seldom spoke in anger, was fun loving, attentive, and fair, and was genuinely interested in the lives and welfare of other people. Ron recently joined his beloved wife Georgiana Coppedge Faust (1933-2019), passing quietly in his sleep at his home in Billings on Sept. 24, 2021.

Born in Forsyth MT on Nov. 2, 1931, Ron was the oldest child of Katherine Minerva McRae, of Rosebud, and Francis (Frank) Xavier Faust, a Minnesota native and founder of the Roxy Theater. Young Ronnie grew up working in the theater.

As a child, Ron loved sports, was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and lettered at quarterback, third base, and point guard for the Forsyth Dogies. The valedictorian of his Forsyth class of 1950, Ron graduated from the University of Montana in 1954 with a degree in economics.

Ron met the love of his life in 1951, when his SAE brother Jack Coppedge invited him to Polson for golf and Jack's teenage sister Georgiana came out to caddy. The courtship began in earnest when "George" came to the U of M that fall. They married on March 3, 1956, forging a 62-year partnership that would take them around the globe.

Upon graduation, Ron began a career in international business as a manager of accounting for Firestone. The young couple raised their family in Arizona (grad school - 1957), Ohio (58), Sao Paolo, Brazil (58 – 60), Valencia, Venezuela (60 – 62), Mexico City (63 – 65), and San Jose CA (66), and enjoyed many adventures along the way.

But their hearts remained in Montana. Ron launched a new career as a stockbroker in 1967, accepting a position in Billings with Dain, Kalman, and Quail (now RBC Wealth Management). New to a sales-oriented profession, Ron built a stable of clients through hard work during the "bear" markets of the '70's, holding investment classes and calling on prospects from Miles City to Missoula. Many lives were enriched by Ron's acumen for investing, and he made lifelong friends in the process. After serving as manager of the Billings branch office for many years, Ron retired from Dain in 1997.

Ron was active as member of Kiwanis Club, the Billings Mustang Booster Club, served on the boards of the Yellowstone Club and First Citizens Bank and supported the Eastern Montana College Yellow Jacket basketball program, becoming a mentor to several players. In retirement, he volunteered to help seniors prepare their annual income tax returns.

Ron and Georgiana had cabins on the Boulder and West Boulder rivers where they spent many weekends and summers entertaining friends and family. He enjoyed meetings of the Bull & Bear Club in Billings and annual "Sumus" retreats in Scottsdale. They traveled extensively as a couple and treated their kids and grandkids to trips to Disneyland, Disney World, Europe, San Diego, Mexico, and Hawaii. Well into their 80s, they drove hundreds of miles for a Grizzly football game. They loved watching their Montana grandkids take the field for the Columbus Cougars. As they spent time in Columbus, they also became well known supporters of that community.

Among the many people that will miss Ron are his sister, Sharon Lincoln, sisters-in-law Gay Federico and Sharon Fulton (Bob); children Steve Faust ("Betz"), Johanna Kern (Joe), and Ronnie Faust (Kay); grandchildren Wilson (Shelby), Charles (Kelli), and Franklin Faust, Brooke Kern, Stephanie Edwards (Jeff), Samuel Faust (Rachel), and Louis Faust; and great grandchildren Thea Delaney Faust, Mara Joy Faust, Archer Duke Edwards, and Quincy Kay Edwards.

Memorials may be made to Ron and Georgiana's favorite charity, Project Hope, 428 East Pike Avenue, P.O. Box 1443, Columbus, MT 59019.

A service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings, MT 59102


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West, Billings, MT
It´s been very healing to read these wonderful memories of my mom and dad. All of you were very important to them! Thank you for sharing.
Johanna Kern
Family
November 11, 2021
To Steve, Johanna, Ronnie, and the Faust family: Unfortunately I am unable to be there in person, but I am there in spirit. I tried everything in my power to be there with you, but because of family issues could not make this possible. I want you all to know that Ron Sr. was like a father to me during my years at college at EMC. 43 years ago, he and his lovely wife, Georgianna took an inner-city kid into their family. They embraced me and showed care, compassion and concern about my life. Ron instilled in me principles of being a man, business acumen and fatherhood. Because of his guidance, I am a better human being. He was also a friend as well as a mentor. Ron was kind, generous, friendly, mild-mannered, and had a heart of gold. Even though Ron has made his transition, he is gone but never will be forgotten. I thank God for the life and legacy of Ronald Francis Faust. May God bless the Faust family. Love and Blessings.
Rev. Dr. William H. Foster, Jr. ("Billy Foster")
Friend
November 6, 2021
Good friends, good memories with lots of laughs and experiences shared. We miss Georgiannia and Ron very much.
Bonnie & Tom Eldredge
Friend
November 6, 2021
Mr.Faust was a wonderful mentor to athletes at Eastern Montana College, I was one of the fortunate ones to have received his wisdom and kindness from him and his family. I have very fond memories of Billings and the love shown by Ron to a young black kid from Cleveland will always be at the top of my list. Henry
Henry Clark
October 7, 2021
Ron and "George" were wonderful people and to have them in your presence for any length of time always made you walk away feeling better than before you were with them. They were my host parents at EMC when I came to play basketball for the Yellowjackets. They were wonderful mentors and really helped me navigate my first few years there and a friendship that lasted forever. Bless their souls, wonderful, wonderful people!
Pryor Orser
Friend
October 6, 2021
Ron was a good man and loyal friend, whose memory will live on in our hearts and minds. He and his wife "George" were good friends of ours. I have wonderful memories of sharing meals and travel with them. May his Soul rest in Peace and may his Family be comforted with wonderful memories of their lives together.
John Bohlinger
Friend
October 1, 2021
What a fitting memorial. We love you all SO much
Sande and David Seibert
Friend
October 1, 2021
