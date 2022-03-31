Ronald 'Ron' Wayne Meyer

Ronald "Ron" Wayne Meyer went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on Aug. 21, 1946, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Martin and Louise Meyer.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughter Jamie (Dion) Campbell and granddaughters Kate and Emma (all of Billings); mother, Louise Meyer (Greeley, Colorado); and sister Jeanne (Rich) Larsen (Greeley).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horses Spirits Healing Inc., 7256 Highway 3, Billings, MT 59106.

Services to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment will take place at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.