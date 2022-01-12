Ronald Kevin Walters

Ronald Kevin Walters was born August 29, 1956, in Buffalo, New York to his parents Jeane Ann Bosinski Walters and James Everett Walters. His soul left his body Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. in Billings, Montana, after living with brain cancer for 18 months. In the 65 years of Ron's life, one thing had been a constant for him: love of family.

Ron spent his working career as a public servant helping local youth wherever he lived. He graduated from St. John's University in Collegeville, MN with degrees in Social Service and Education. He met a lovely nurse, Irene, while working at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings as the kitchen manager and they married soon after in 1987. They moved to Beach, ND where he served as a school principal and science and math teacher. They moved back to Billings a few years later where he worked for Child Protective Services and Juvenile Probation. He did a short stint as a police officer in Billings, and he also served for many years as a teacher of hunter's education. In 2010, Ron and Irene moved to Hamilton, MT where he worked as a child intervention specialist for kids with mental health issues, and later as a crisis worker for people in need. He retired in 2014 at the age of 59.

Ron loved cooking for Irene, hitting the local farmers' markets, finding treasures at thrift shops and yard sales, and visiting with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Wherever he wandered, he always made it home. He loved the history, culture, and flavors that other people and states had to offer.

Ron is survived by the lovely nurse, Irene Walters; children, Tom (Kirsten) Walters, Shae Walters, Cortney (Randy) Danklefsen, Scott Walters; brothers Richard (Amy) Walters, Jeff (Jenine) Walters; grandchildren Reese Walters, Taylor Walters, Andrianna LaFontaine-Walters, Temeya LaFontaine-Walters, Andilee Walters, Vanik Walters, Chloe Danklefsen, Kyler Danklefsen, Macklan Danklefsen, great granddaughter Ella Rose and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his cherished parents, his talented older sister, Sharon (Dwight) Hansen, and his beloved son Andrew James Walters.

Ron was most importantly a friend to everyone. The world is a lot less bright without his light but the heavens shine bright with Ron and Andy finally getting to chill together. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.