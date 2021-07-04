Roy 'Butch' Griffith

Roy 'Butch Griffith has gone fishing. He left quietly on the afternoon of June 29, in search of peaceful waters.

He is survived by his loving wife Ruth and his three children, Mark and wife Val of Laurel, Montana, Patty of Everett, Washington and son Clay and wife Tracy of Rochester, Washington. He is also survived by his six grandchildren (Amber, Ashley, Andrea, Dinae, Stefanie and Angela and six great grandchildren (Annlee, Aubree, Haley, Austin, Tre and Mason). Butch's wishes were to have no formal services, but his many friends are asked to celebrate his life in their own way; maybe at happy hour, telling a "he wasn't so bad" or 'what an ass' story of their choosing.

