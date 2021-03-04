Royce A. LaFromboise Red Plume

Pidamaya ~ Siksiksimasiituk

Thank You in Dakota and Pikuni

To those who Loved Royce

To those who cared for him

And To those who were good to him.

PABLO - Royce A LaFromboise passed away unexpectedly in Pablo, Montana on Feb. 13, 2021.

Royce was born on Nov. 18, 1979 to parents Roy and Lori in Poplar. Royce was proud to carry the Blackfeet name 'Red Plume' which was his Grandfather's and Father's name. Royce felt his dad's passing through the rest of his life.

Royce attended and graduated from Poplar High School. He enjoyed playing football and basketball. In 2002, his son Kaiden was born – Royce and Kaiden would be inseparable for the rest of Royce's life. In 2004, Royce's daughter Ashlyn was born. Royce was a devoted dad who put his children above everything else. He was so proud of them and lives on through them.

Royce was proud to be both Blackfeet and Dakota. He could always be counted on to help out with traditional family ceremonies and gatherings, including the Last Chance Community Pow-Wow in Helena, MT. He was a good and loyal friend and was always there for anyone who needed him. Royce's huge comforting hug and wonderful laugh and smile will be missed.

He was also a lifelong San Francisco 49ers and Montana Grizzlies fan, an animal lover and loved playing pranks; he liked to make people smile and laugh. He always had ear buds on listening to music & enjoyed playing NBA2K1.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Roy; sister, Tracy; Grandparents Bill and Isabel, Robert and Rosalie: aunts Chub, Red, Gretchen, Mary Ellen, Lois and Jeri, uncles Allen, Willie, Danny, Bob, TJ and Steve.

Royce is deeply loved and missed by his children, Kaiden and Ashlyn, mom, Lori; brother, Josef'; god sister, April; aunts Helen, Josi, Lorna, Vickie, lori; uncles Dwight, Cary, Marvin, Conrad, Jeff and Don; and numerous other relatives, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, many of whom thought of Royce as a brother. Royce will also be missed by his extended family of close friends from every chapter of his life.

The family will hold services at a later date to remember Royce's memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Fort Peck Community College, Blackfeet Community College or Salish Kootenai College. Royce was happy and proud to be part of the SKC family.

The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.