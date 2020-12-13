Menu
Ruben R. Day
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Billings Central Catholic High School

Ruben R. Day

Ruben R. Day passed into eternal life on Dec. 3, 2020, due to Covid-19- related complications.

He was born at home on Oct. 3, 1933, in La Colonia, a Hispanic community on the south side of Billings. Born of immigrant parents from Mexico, Louis and Amada Day (Diaz y Pumarino), Ruben was the youngest of six children (Louie Day, Amada 'Neetz' Strom, Delia Hofferber, Herman Day and Nancy Diaz). He was the last of his generation, as his siblings have all passed.

Ruben attended public schools until the sixth grade when he entered the Catholic school system at Kate Fratt School. In 1953, he graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. He attended Eastern Montana College and then entered the Army and served in Korea for 16 months. Ruben then attended Carroll College in Helena and Wisconsin State in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Fisher. On June 7, 1958, they were married at St. Patrick's Church in Eau Claire. After their marriage, they lived in Denver, Kalispell, and eventually settled in Billings, where Ruben continued a career in the insurance business. Focusing on sales, he joined Pioneer Petentler, which eventually became Hoiness LaBar Insurance. Ruben was an integral part in the growth of the company as it later became a national agency, PayneWest Insurance. Ruben specialized in insurance for banking and educational institutions. His insurance career spanned a remarkable 45 years!

Ruben's business and community service were exemplary. He was chairman of the board of Western Security Bank for seven years, a Rotary member for 26 years (serving as a board member for two years), a board member for the Northern Rockies Cancer Center, along with a seven-year stint as a board member and Chairman (two years) of the Deaconess Development Foundation. As his children attended the Catholic Schools, Ruben and Nancy became active in Catholic education. In 1972, Ruben and a committee of six others founded the Billings Area Catholic Education Trust (BACET). He and Nancy were also integral in promoting increased involvement in the 'Century Club,' which helped raise operating funds. The couple worked the Search Program for over 10 years, as the religious growth of students was a high priority. In 1992, he was the recipient of the National Catholic Educational Association Distinguished Graduate Award. He was also honored by his colleagues as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from PayneWest in 2014.

While Ruben believed in and loved God above all else, on earth there was nothing more important to him than his wife, Nancy, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The mantra of his life was Faith, Family and Friends. His friendships were too numerous to count. Ruben would endlessly go out of his way to connect with others, friends and strangers alike. Leaving an encounter with Ruben, one felt important, loved and respected. He had 'smiling eyes,' as his natural demeanor was contagious and joyful.

The overwhelming number of condolences and sentiments given to his family is a remarkable testament to Ruben's character and life. Ruben was loved by the multitudes! He will be missed by his family and all those who knew him.

Ruben was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings. He is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Nancy; his children, Joni Day-Rains (Jim), Mike (Lisa), Cathy and Jim (Katie); grandchildren Casey, Jamie and Haley Rains; Maria (Jordan) Henke, Molly, Sarah, Johnny and Gracie Day; Samantha and Emily Day; two great-granddaughters, Hayden and Sawyer Henke; and his many nieces and nephews.

The Vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, also at St. Thomas. All are welcome to attend in person or via livestream.

Memorials would be welcomed in Ruben's name to the organizations he supported: Billings Catholic Schools Foundation, LaVie Early Pregnancy Services or KJCR-Billings Catholic Radio.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors who heroically cared for Ruben in his final days at St. Vincent Hospital, especially his granddaughter Molly who was there as an RN to help.

Vaya con Dios, Papa! Until we meet again! To be continued......


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Vigil
6:30p.m.
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
MT
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for the family. Peace be with you all. Love.
Julian McMurrey
Friend
December 7, 2021
Condolences to the whole family. Enjoyed our interactions whenever we would see each other..
Ernie Garcia - Grace Garcia
December 17, 2020
God lent us his angel and I was blessed to know him and be able to call him my friend...even when he called me Lucy by mistake. I will miss him and think of him often. My prayers to Nancy and all of you.
Amy Simpson
December 16, 2020
So sad to hear the passing of my old friend I played football withatEastern. Dennis Espeland
Dennis Espeland
December 14, 2020
Only good memories of your family come to mind as neighbors on Clark and students at BCCHS. Bless you all in this time of transition.
Veronica Longo
December 13, 2020
I only had the honor of being in Mr Day´s company a few times but I was struck by his kindness, love of family, and obvious spirituality. I give thanks for this wonderful man´s gifts of grace to so many others, his legacy to his family, and his present joy and eternal happiness in heaven. Rest In Peace.
Julian McMurrey
December 13, 2020
At Hilands one evening, I saw Ruben and Nancy and engaged them in conversation - he was always welcoming and upbeat -- from years at Holy Rosary Parish, Billings Central and later as I served as the Alumni Coordinator for the Catholic Schools, and worked for Mike at Hoiness-LaBar, the Day family blessed me and my Messer family greatly -- He and Nancy were inspiring as they led, and shared their faith with Search teams at Billings Central over the years. While I know he will be sorely missed by so many friends and family here, I am rejoicing that God's eternal plan for him is just beginning.
Sharon Messer Thornburg
December 13, 2020
Ruben was a remarkable man, he was loved by all who knew him. We share the sorrow of his passing, and we celebrate his new life in Paradise.
John Bohlinger
December 13, 2020
To the family, so sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many.
Gary Basso
December 13, 2020
Dear Nancy and Family, I was very saddened to read of Rubin's passing. This truly has been a very curial disease that has been unleased on our world. I certainly don't have to tell you or your family what a great guy Rubin was. I so enjoyed both of you as patients and as friends. I will always be grateful to the both of you for how your accepted Sharon and made her feel a part of the Hiland's community. She really enjoyed visiting with the both of you. God be with you during this most difficult time and we hope to see you soon and have a good memory about Rubin, a true friend. Respectfully and regretfully yours, John L. Tripp DDS and Sharon E. Tripp CPA
John L Tripp DDS
December 13, 2020
