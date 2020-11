Ruben Glen Weibert

Ruben Glen Weibert, 85, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 following a short illness. He was born on April 7, 1935, to Palmer and Christina Weibert in Hardin, MT. He married Ruth Fox and they had two children, Tina and Jerry. Everyone that knew Ruben thought the world of him. He will be sorely missed by many.

Ruben's full obituary can be seen at bullismortuary.com