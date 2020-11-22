Ruby L. Bentz

Ruby L. Bentz, 89 of Billings, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, following a brief illness. Ruby was born in Billings on April 9, 1931 to Otto and Louise (Grafel) Zuelch and grew up on the family farm near Shepherd.

Ruby married Herbert H. Bentz in the fall of 1950 and they spent the next 62 years together until Herb's passing in 2012. Ruby made her home at Aspen View following Herb's death where she made many friends.

Ruby is survived by her son Terry (Jill) Bentz and grandson Trenton (Caitlin) and their son Ethan, all of Billings.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Her urn will be placed next to Herb at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

