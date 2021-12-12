Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Elaine Wiedenheft
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT

Ruby Elaine Wiedenheft

Ruby Elaine Wiedenheft passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, at the age of 95. She was a resident of Birchwood Assisted Living in Bozeman, Montana. Ruby was born on July 10, 1926, in Freeborn, Minnesota, the youngest of ten children.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; and her husband. She is survived by five children; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She will be interred with her husband, William.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.