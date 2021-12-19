Menu
Russell Harold Mobraaten

Russell Harold Mobraaten

Russell Harold Mobraaten passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at his home in Billings. He was born on Oct. 4, 1940, in Braham, Minnesota to Arthur Harold and June (Rahn) Mobraaten. He had one sister, Karen (Mobraaten) Pappas.

Russell attended Cambridge High School. He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. After that, he attended the University of Minnesota. He started in engineering in 1964 with Donaldson, then moved to after-market sales in 1981 and stayed there until retirement.

Russ married Sharon Bergman about 2000. Sharon passed away in 2015.

Russ was an avid motorcyclist both on and off road. He remained a very active VFW member of the honor guard and served as the Quartermaster. He enjoyed a bit of traveling, fishing, and gardening.

Russ is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his children, Todd Richard Mobraaten, Minneapolis MN, and Trent Russell Mobraaten, Anchorage AK; two grandchildren, George Richard Mobraaten and Will Joseph Mobraaten.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 6774, 637 Anchor Ave, Billings, MT 59105.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
V.F.W Post 6774
637 Anchor Ave, Billings, MT
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Mercer
Friend
December 19, 2021
