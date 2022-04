Ryan L. Nelson

PEERLESS - Ryan L. Nelson, age 44, of Peerless, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2022.

A visitation for family and close friends will take place from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Opheim Community Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 in the Opheim School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in Lawndale Cemetery.