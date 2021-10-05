Menu
Billings Gazette
Ryan Andrew Perez
Billings West High School

Ryan Andrew Perez

Ryan Andrew Perez, age 34, of Billings, Montana, and Aurora, Colorado, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, from Sudden Cardiac Death Syndrome.

Ryan was born June 21, 1987 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Billings, Montana. He attended Arrowhead Elementary School, Will James Middle School, and graduated from Billings West High School in 2006. He then attended and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula in 2011. His education also included reading the sports pages at the kitchen table at breakfast since he was 3 years old (as he says - "back when I was gifted"), beginning his lifelong obsession with and love of professional sports. Memorabilia from his favorite team, the Houston Rockets, played a prominent role in his personal decorating style from an early age. His decor was later augmented by Harry Potter memorabilia and souvenirs covering one of his walls.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Miriam Avery and her husband, Al; his father, Raul Perez and his wife, Lore; his sister, Jaimie Ferguson and her husband Nick; his stepsiblings, Kira, Sydney, Madison and Riley Avery, Zach and Tiffane Sherbo; his beloved nephews, Julian and Elliot Ferguson; and a large extended family. He is also survived by every friend whose life he touched, once or over the course of a lifetime of friendship, and his work-family at Comcast. His goal was always to attempt to make people feel better, whether about a situation or themselves - treating them kindly, smiling, encouraging, amusing, supporting and elevating their self-esteem.

Ryan was philosophically a minimalist at heart. He intentionally lived such that the few things he owned reflected his values and priorities. His goal was to create alignment and curate his life to have more of what mattered and less of what didn't. He enjoyed and valued experiences over possessions - a trip to Iceland, basketball road trips with friends, trips to see his nephews - he knew that in terms of happiness spending money on experiences brought him more joy than buying new things.

Ryan's Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hilands Golf Club, 714 Poly Drive, Billings.

In lieu of flowers and in accordance with Ryan's philosophy, those wishing to do so are asked to make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hilands Golf Club
714 Poly Drive, Billings, MT
Dearest Miriam and Jaimie, I send love and comfort across the miles and years; I remember young Ryan with quiet, curious look on life. You were blessed to have him, even though it was way too short a time.
Kathy White
Friend
October 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ryan´s passing. I remember him as a sweet little guy from those early childhood years. Too soon to say goodbye to a son. Prayers for the journey ahead.
Kathleen Wagner (Erickson)
Other
October 10, 2021
Ryan lived simply, leaving us filled with joyful moments. We continue his legacy by keeping memories shared in our hearts and passing his acts of kindness forward. Our beloved nephew and 1st cousin is gone too soon, he will be  missed.  Sending our love, hugs and prayers.
Edwin, Elizabeth, Jessica and Cristina Perez
October 6, 2021
Ryan's Comcast Family
October 6, 2021
Maria Ferguson
October 5, 2021
My condolences to you and your family on the loss of Ryan. What a beautiful man with a gentle soul he was. I cannot find enough words to comfort you . Just know you are in my heart and I am sending many blessings to you. Peace be with you. Michele
Michele Lacher
October 5, 2021
Our deepest condolences to all the family. We feel grateful to have known Ryan. May God comfort you all in this difficult time. Praying for you all.
Deb & Tim Crennen
Friend
October 5, 2021
