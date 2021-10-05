Ryan Andrew Perez

Ryan Andrew Perez, age 34, of Billings, Montana, and Aurora, Colorado, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, from Sudden Cardiac Death Syndrome.

Ryan was born June 21, 1987 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Billings, Montana. He attended Arrowhead Elementary School, Will James Middle School, and graduated from Billings West High School in 2006. He then attended and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula in 2011. His education also included reading the sports pages at the kitchen table at breakfast since he was 3 years old (as he says - "back when I was gifted"), beginning his lifelong obsession with and love of professional sports. Memorabilia from his favorite team, the Houston Rockets, played a prominent role in his personal decorating style from an early age. His decor was later augmented by Harry Potter memorabilia and souvenirs covering one of his walls.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Miriam Avery and her husband, Al; his father, Raul Perez and his wife, Lore; his sister, Jaimie Ferguson and her husband Nick; his stepsiblings, Kira, Sydney, Madison and Riley Avery, Zach and Tiffane Sherbo; his beloved nephews, Julian and Elliot Ferguson; and a large extended family. He is also survived by every friend whose life he touched, once or over the course of a lifetime of friendship, and his work-family at Comcast. His goal was always to attempt to make people feel better, whether about a situation or themselves - treating them kindly, smiling, encouraging, amusing, supporting and elevating their self-esteem.

Ryan was philosophically a minimalist at heart. He intentionally lived such that the few things he owned reflected his values and priorities. His goal was to create alignment and curate his life to have more of what mattered and less of what didn't. He enjoyed and valued experiences over possessions - a trip to Iceland, basketball road trips with friends, trips to see his nephews - he knew that in terms of happiness spending money on experiences brought him more joy than buying new things.

Ryan's Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hilands Golf Club, 714 Poly Drive, Billings.

In lieu of flowers and in accordance with Ryan's philosophy, those wishing to do so are asked to make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice.