Samuel John Marshall

Samuel John Marshall, passed away on June 1, 2021, due to surgical complications in Billings, MT.

Sam is fondly remembered by his wife, Carolyn Jo Walsh; children Angela, Dustin and Teri Jo; his grandchildren, and many friends.

He was born in Red Lodge to Helen and John and raised near Laurel with sister, Nadine. He graduated from Laurel High School and Montana State University.

Sam was in management at Montana Dakota Utilities and retired after 40 years of service. He then moved to Thermopolis, WY, which he called a 'little bit of heaven' and loved working on the Walsh family ranch.

Sam was active in Montana as a Mason, Shriner, Elk and Rotarian. Recently, in Wyoming, he was President of the Hot Springs County Historical Society and Round Top Good Sam's Club.

Sam was an officer in the Army Reserves and Montana National Guard. He was also a Boy Scout management leader and proud of his son and 5 grandsons who achieved the Eagle Scout rank.

Sam and his wife, Carolyn Jo, were happily married 54 years. He was a good man who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. Services will be held later in the summer.