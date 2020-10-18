Sandra L. Stepper

Sandra Stepper was born to Hazel B. Gum and Rex Rechsteiner. She spent her early years in Hawaii before moving to Billings, where she met her husband and began her family. She was a very driven and caring woman and will be missed by everyone that came across her path.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Bob, sons Tyler (Amy) and Greg (Renee), grandchildren Allison, Brandon, Noah, and Joey, brothers Marty (Vicenza) Mike (Donna) and sister Kris (Ray).

A celebration of life will be held in Billings in 2021. In lieu of flowers please give to The Assistance Fund https://tafcares.org/donors/ways-to-donate/