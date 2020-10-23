Sandra Lea Ziler

The family of Sandra Ziler will be hosting a private in-person service @ 11am on October 31st for close family and friends only, but open to all wishing to say their goodbyes via online event.

https://crowleyfleck.zoom.us/j/8623512613

Meeting ID: 862 351 2613

An open house memorial will follow, hosted by the American Legion Post 7 in downtown Sheridan from 1-4pm. Please note social distancing guidelines will be honored and adhered to during this time.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.