Scott Thomas McCulloch

Scott Thomas McCulloch, 61, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, in Billings. His wife and son were by his side when he passed.

Scott was born on Dec. 6, 1958, in Saint Paul, MN to Carol Theresa McCulloch and George Frederick McCulloch. He grew up in Roseville, MN and graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School. He attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth and obtained a BS Degree in Elementary Education. Scott then moved to Montana and taught at Broadwater and Big Sky Elementary Schools, from 1983 to 1995. It was at Broadwater where he met his beloved wife of 31 years, Melanie Shikany McCulloch. They then had a son, Ben, who was the light of his life.

In 1995, Scott became President of the Billings Education Association. He served in that position until 1999. He then began working for the Montana Federation of Public Employees and remained there until his time of death. Scott fulfilled a lifetime political dream and represented Billings in the Montana Legislature for two terms. Many colleagues along the way became his lifelong friends.

Scott never met a stranger. As said by those that knew him, he could walk into a room not knowing anyone, and could leave with several new-found friends. He loved to talk, laugh and tell stories. His known attributes were too many to count. He was an organizer and a planner. He was a mentor, counselor and confidant to all those who needed him. He was a fixer, problem solver and stellar barbequer. And, we could all rest assured that we were entitled to Scott's opinion.

Scott loved time spent with his brothers and extended family, whether it be on the lakes of Minnesota, or cigars in his shrined garage. He treasured traveling to sporting events around the US, camping in the Montana wilderness, the mountains in Aspen and, who could forget the 'Minnesota Miracle.'

Being a father was Scott's greatest joy. The bond between Scott and his son Ben was unmatched and eternal.

Scott is survived by his loving wife Melanie, his son Ben, his brothers; Bruce, Bobby, Tom (Lisa), Steven, Michael (Tammy), many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol and his father Fred.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be a celebration of Scott's life in the spring of 2021. The family wishes to thank St. Vincent's Hospital and the many caring family members and friends that have comforted and supported us.

Those who wish to send a memorial in Scott's name may send it to:

Fund For Kids In Need or The Karen Cox Scholarship Fund

Billings Education Association Office

510 N. 29th Street

Billings, MT 59101

Arrangements are being made by Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be left at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/

Scott will be forever in our hearts.