Sharon A. Huyser

Sharon A. Huyser transitioned to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 29, 1938 in Glendive, MT to Phil and Alice Young.

Sharon grew up in Livingston, MT and graduated from Park County High School in 1956. She then attended Billings Business College. It was there that she met her future husband Bill on a blind date in November 1956. They were married March 16,1957. They had two daughters Sheri and Billie, and throughout their lives have spent as much time as possible with the girls and their families. Sharon also had a very close bond with Bill's younger brother Walt, who lived with them in the summers while attending college.

Growing up, Sharon was extremely close with her Dad and was always his trusty sidekick. At a young age she began competing in O-Mok-Sees and she and her best horse Prancer won many trophies. Phil loved telling her kids and grandkids stories about how good they were together. She loved all animals and all animals loved her. She was never without a variety of dogs and cats. Her current lap dogs Mocha and Barney miss her already.

Sharon was never one to sit idle. Her career was spent primarily as an office manager for Christian, Spring, Seilbach and Assoc. for 21 years. During this time they also ranched, raising cattle and horses. She would work all day at her office job and then come home and do chores around the place. She was an excellent cook and managed to have a good meal on the table no matter what else was going on. After her retirement, she began raising llamas as a hobby. Retirement was short lived, however, as she became an office manager for a National Cattle Assn. for an additional 10 years.

Sharon and Bill took up golf in their 50's and she became an excellent golfer. They were able to golf at a variety of courses throughout the United States and Canada. This past year she was not able to golf for health reasons, and that was hard for her. She had many other talents and hobbies that she excelled in, such as big game hunting (she was a dead eye shot), bowling (maintaining an average in the 180s for many years) and making decorative dried floral arrangements to name a few. Her favorite hobby was being a Grandma. She had five grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of whom she thought the sun rose and set on. She rarely missed any of their activities as they were growing up.

Even in later years as her health began to decline, Sharon looked forward to the annual girl trips that she had with her daughters. They went to Hawaii, Palm Springs, Railroading the Rockies and a carribean cruise, all of which she enjoyed immensely.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, her stepmother Elsie Young who she adored, sisters Sheila Young and Shirley Ricci. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill; daughters Sheri (Duffy) Duffield, Billie (Mike) Kouwenhoven; grandchildren Tyler (Haley) Duffield, Jordan (Mary) Duffield, Cooper, Trai and Bailey Kouwenhoven; great granddaughter Winslow Duffield; Brother and sister-in-law Walt and Susan Huyser and many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, no services are planned. If desired memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery.