Sharon Lorraine (James) Goss

Sharon Lorraine (James) Goss of Billings passed away Friday, March 5, of complications from acute myeloid leukemia.

She was born Oct. 10, 1950, to Roy and Lorraine (Johnson) James Jr. in Hardin. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Helena where she graduated from Helena High in 1968. She attended Montana State University but returned to Helena following the unexpected death of her father.

Sharon then begin a career with Mountain Bell, and earned her 'mad money' during the Montana legislative sessions by waiting tables at Jorgenson's, a popular hangout for legislators and lobbyists. It was there in 1983 she met David Goss, a lobbyist from Billings, and they were wed on Oct. 10 of that year. Relocating to Billings, she continued working for Mountain Bell while also taking classes at Eastern Montana College.

David's profession took them to Klamath Falls, Oregon, in 1986. She became active in the community volunteering with United Way, serving as President of the Elks' Women's Auxiliary, and was noted for her annual Christmas Open House. Sharon earned an Associate's Degree from Oregon Institute of Technology and worked as a nursing assistant while pursuing a Bachelor's in Nursing until health issues forced her to withdraw. She was then employed as Traffic Manager for Wynne Broadcasting.

In 2008 she fulfilled her lifelong dream of living in Seattle when David accepted a position with the City of Seattle and later the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She was drawn to the excitement of the city and enjoyed shopping, dining, and attending the opera, theatrical productions and Mariner games. She loved the views from their high-rise apartment in Belltown and particularly enjoyed the New Year's Eve fireworks fired from the Space Needle just two blocks away.

In 2016 they moved to western Montana to assist in the care of her uncle. Following his passing, they returned to Billings to be closer to family and friends. Returning to Montana also allowed her to reconnect with her passion for horses and they acquired a retired Thoroughbred racehorse. Following her diagnosis with AML, they donated the horse to the equine program at Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

During their 37-years of marriage, Sharon and David enjoyed traveling and in particular their trips to New York City, San Francisco and the Oregon Coast. Sharon was also very proud of her Native American heritage and was an enrolled member and Elder of the Puyallup Tribe of Washington.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her step-father Richard Cattermole, and brother-in-law Stephen Goss of Ohio. She is survived by her husband, sisters-in-law Janice Goss of Billings and Roxanne Goss of Huron, Ohio, the many members of the extended Goss family, very special friend Vicki Dunaway of Billings, and her furbabies Miss Yum Yum, Rylee and Daisy.

No formal services are planned, but a gathering of family and friends will be held later. Those wishing to remember Sharon are encouraged to go to BeTheMatch.org and volunteer to become a bone marrow/stem cell donor.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.cgfbillings.com.