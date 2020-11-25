Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon Marie Sullivan
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Sharon Marie (Stene) Sullivan

Sharon was born in Billings on Feb. 21, 1941 to Arne an Nora Stene. On Nov. 19, 2020 our mom lost her courageous battle with dementia and lung cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Sharon is survived by her three children; Craig of Seattle, WA, Kevin (Kelly) and Denise Schwarzkoph (Bill). Her six grandchildren, Karli (Jerred) Bies, Elli and Peyton Sullivan, Brian (Kayla), Maddy and Megan Schwarzkoph. Two great grandchildren Harper Schwarzkoph and Hudson Bies. She is survived by her brother Earl (Karen) Stene, sister Mary Steinhauser and sister in law Cheryl Stene. Sharon is also survived by her special companion Don Michael. She has many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

Full obituary can be viewed on Smith Funeral Chapels website.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.