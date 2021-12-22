Menu
Sharon Rau
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Culbertson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
315 2nd St. NW
Sidney, MT

Sharon Rau

Funeral services for Sharon Rau, 78 are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church, Sidney, MT with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Sharon Lee Bonebright was born on June 30, 1943 in Williston, N.D. to Everett and Grace Bonebright. She was one of three children. Sharon was raised in Culbertson, MT where she graduated high school. Some of her fond memories of growing up in Culbertson was sledding down Skunk Hill and working at the Tastee Freeze.

After graduation from Culbertson High School, she attended college at the University of Montana in Missoula where she had been awarded a music scholarship. Sharon married Douglas Rau on Jan. 19, 1968. Doug and Sharon had three children: Seana, Rhetta and Justin.

Sharon wore a number of hats in the public eye. First and foremost, she was the mother of three children that were in sports, rodeo, music competitions and 4-H. Every year before fair time, she would help her kids halter break steers, polish horse hooves and timing them on rodeo events. Sharon would often pack up the camper, load the horse trailer and take the kids to their rodeo events around Montana, North and South Dakota.

In the late 1960's and thru the 70's, Sharon was a social worker and then the Executive Director of the Richland County Welfare Department. After 12 years with the Welfare Department, she retired and then worked as a music teacher at Rau School for 13 years. Sharon would coordinate the annual Rau School Christmas play -- an event that so many people enjoyed watching!

Sharon's last rewarding job was being the Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Sidney for 13 years until 2004 when she suffered a severe brain injury. After numerous brain surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Sharon was able to go back to work part-time. She also stayed active within her church community. Sharon thoroughly enjoyed organizing events for the town such as Arts in the Park, the Sunrise Music Festival, Peter Paddlefish Day and the Christmas Stroll.

Sharon played a big role in shaping the businesses that make up this community and for many, a part of their success can be attributed to Sharon's hard work and dedication to Sidney.

When someone told Sharon that it could not be done, she would find a way to get it done. Sharon had wanted to become an attorney but was told "women don't go into that field." That of course led Sharon to strive for larger goals. Sharon later became the first female Kiwanis president. Senators had mailed her letters telling her congratulations on that accomplishment.

Sharon lost her best friend, Doug on August 16, 2013. She later sold the farm and briefly bought a townhouse in Sidney before moving to Billings to be closer to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon gained her angel wings on Dec. 18, 2021 to be with the Lord.

Sharon loved scrapbooking and was very passionate about showing off her grandkids and great-grandkids. Sharon loved when "her babies" would visit at the senior living home so she could get more pictures and brag up a storm. She had also enjoyed ceramics, started a T-Shirt design business and anything with being creative She loved playing games and would never pass up a good game of Farkle.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Doug, her father and mother, sister Joyce Persson, brother Gary Bonebright.

Sharon is survived by daughters Seana Rau, Billings, MT; Rhetta Rau, Billings, MT; son Justin (Tressa) Rau of Big Sky, MT; grandsons Darrin (Cassie) Williams, Chad (Skyla) Williams, Trent (Paisley) Rau, Jett Rau; granddaughters Trystan Rau, Alexis Conyers and Paige Conyers; six great-grandchildren, niece Terry (Weymouth) Symmes, nephew Barry Persson, and many other nephews, nieces and cousins.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Ebenezer Congregational Church
Sidney, MT
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Congregational Church
Sidney, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Seana - I was so sorry to read about your Mom's passing - she was a great lady, and will be missed. My short meeting with her was full of her warmth and kindness. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Kind Regards, Elizabeth Fletcher
Elizabeth Fletcher
December 28, 2021
I had the happy experience of knowing Sharon in college. Rest In Peace, Friend.
Sue Parker
December 22, 2021
Sharon will live on because of all the lives she touched with her magic! There is not a music student from Rau who will forget her or a friend she shared a smile or a task with. She taught me so many things-patience (she learned from Rhetta and Justin) how to be a good leader, how to reach children with a smile and encouragement and how to deal with difficult people who only see things their way. She had a heart and head for service to others and never flinched at sharing her talents. Weslie and I wore many of her Tshirt designs til we couldn't anymore and I never saw anyone whose hands and mind could create anything she wanted. She always had that perfect head of salt and pepper hair that I envied every time I saw her and was never afraid to look at a problem from all sides. This made her a good leader. Compromise (she learned from Seana) was one of her greatest assets which she taught me and I use it alot. My first lesson was watching her work so hard on Seana's college applications and then instead of college-a beautiful wedding and grandchildren. All things move forward-maybe not how we see them flowing, but what God has intended for us. It's how we deal with the flow that determines our lives. Sharon will always be a grand friend and my great mentor. She is with me now and in my heart always. So are all of you! Remember her MAGIC and the love she bathed you in. Her family are the lucky ones to share so much more than the rest of us! Peace be with you all! Waynette Clint Wade Weslie
Waynette
Friend
December 22, 2021
