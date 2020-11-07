Shauna Gay Kerr

Shauna Gay Kerr Cumin was born in Butte, MT on March 5, 1954 to Francis and Helen "Gay" Kerr (Vannoy). As a young child she lived in Butte and Billings Montana prior to her family moving to Texas. Upon the death of her father she moved back to Montana with her mother and brothers and attended grade school, Junior High and High School in Billings. Additionally, she attended Rocky Mountain College and Boise State University where she obtained a Bachelors Degree in Art Education. She later earned her Masters of Education from MSUB.

Shauna Kerr was a significant force within the Billings arts community since her attendance at MSUB. Shauna operated a frame shop/gallery in Billings, where she framed and displayed work for local artists as she produced her own work. In the 1990's she began teaching printmaking to area children for Young Artists' Studio at Independence School and at MSUB. Upon receiving her Masters of Education and teaching certificate she began instructing art at Billings West High School until her retirement. One of the many activities she delighted in, was serving as the Director of the West High Yearbook.

She taught art to young people at Lesmon Studio for 9 years. She served on the Board of Directors of the Lesmen Studio from 2004 and as Secretary since 2008. She was a dear friend to many in the Billings community and was an avid volunteer in the local community serving on the North Elevation Task Force. Her sharing of knowledge and contributions to art and her community involvement will long be revered and missed in Billings.

Shauna was married to her husband Dennis Cumin (deceased) and they had two sons (Chad and Derreck). Later in her life, she found love and happiness with her 2nd life partner Howard Cunningham. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She is survived by her son Chad and grandson Zenith and her brothers Robert, Scott and Macauley Kerr.