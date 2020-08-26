Menu
Sheila "Sue" Tarter

Sheila "Sue" Tarter was born Oct 11, 1957, in Sheridan and passed away peacefully on Aug 21, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI. She died from complications of interstitial pulmonary disease at her home with her husband, Galen Morton, at her side. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel "Buzz" Tarter and Dorothy "Bit" Alderson Tarter; she is survived by her brothers Allen and Bryan Tarter and their families of Ashland. Sue donated her remains to Mayo Health Services for research. At a later-date, cremation and a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Sue requests others donate blood, organs or tissue.


Published by Billings Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
