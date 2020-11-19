Shelly June Delano

Shelly was born on Sept. 18, 1960, and gently passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Billings, she loved life, her friends, family and animals. She found comfort and peace volunteering at the animal shelter, generously offering her support to a vast network of friends, and living life on her terms.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will occur at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

