Shelly June Delano

Shelly was born on Sept. 18, 1960, and gently passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Billings, she loved life, her friends, family and animals. She found comfort and peace volunteering at the animal shelter, generously offering her support to a vast network of friends, and living life on her terms.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will occur at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
