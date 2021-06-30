Menu
Shirley Lorraine Roat
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Shirley Lorraine Roat

Shirley Lorraine Roat died peacefully on June 21, 2021. She was born to Sylvia and Barney Engler on Feb. 5, 1935 in Red Lodge, Montana. She attended school in Red Lodge and the Sheridan College, Gillette Campus in Wyoming.

Shirley worked in banks in Casper, Glenrock and Gillette in the bookkeeping departments and as a switchboard operator at hospitals in Casper and Gillette. She married Richard V. Roat on March 14, 1954, in Red Lodge. They were married 61 years. Richard preceded her in death in Dec. 2015.

Shirley and Richard had two sons, Rick and Barney. She adored her sons and always enjoyed family parties and the holidays. In her youth she sang with dance bands.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Faye. She is survived by her sons Barney, of Boyd, and Rick (Jane) of Nashville, Tennessee, her sister Colleen (Bob Currier) of Soldotna, Alaska. Her sister-in-law Dee Holt of Cooke City, Montana and numerous other relatives.

No services are planned. Mom's outlook on life was 'when things are looking grim, just dance.'


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. We had a few laughs and loved when she sang songs from Patsy Cline. Like "CRAZY"! She will be missed!
Lee and Tina StClair
Family
July 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. Your in our prayers.
Carl&Barbie Hagemeister
Friend
July 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jim and Marlene Crawford
July 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.My Grandmother was Leona Engler Ratchie.
Roy Eskro
Family
July 1, 2021
