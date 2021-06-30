Shirley Lorraine Roat

Shirley Lorraine Roat died peacefully on June 21, 2021. She was born to Sylvia and Barney Engler on Feb. 5, 1935 in Red Lodge, Montana. She attended school in Red Lodge and the Sheridan College, Gillette Campus in Wyoming.

Shirley worked in banks in Casper, Glenrock and Gillette in the bookkeeping departments and as a switchboard operator at hospitals in Casper and Gillette. She married Richard V. Roat on March 14, 1954, in Red Lodge. They were married 61 years. Richard preceded her in death in Dec. 2015.

Shirley and Richard had two sons, Rick and Barney. She adored her sons and always enjoyed family parties and the holidays. In her youth she sang with dance bands.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Faye. She is survived by her sons Barney, of Boyd, and Rick (Jane) of Nashville, Tennessee, her sister Colleen (Bob Currier) of Soldotna, Alaska. Her sister-in-law Dee Holt of Cooke City, Montana and numerous other relatives.

No services are planned. Mom's outlook on life was 'when things are looking grim, just dance.'