Shirley K. Stapp

Shirley K. Stapp 80, passed away peacefully into her beautiful saviors arms surrounded by her family Dec. 6, 2021. She was born June 12, 1941 in Palisade Nebraska to Edward and Nola Shreffler.

Shirley had an easy going manner and a warm smile that endeared her to many. In 1983 she and her husband Del opened Stapp Jewelers in Billings MT. Together with their daughter Lorri they served the Billings community until their retirement in 2003.

Shirley met many friends through the store as well as her many years of service at Faith Chapel. Her greatest joy was the birth of her grandsons David and Travis Sutherland. She enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, and her beautiful backyard with her husband Del.

Shirley had an infectious laugh and a quiet dignified strength about her. She was no stranger to sorrow having lost two daughters to Cystic Fibrosis, but she always found strength in the promises of God. In heartache she always said, " I can do all things in Christ who gives me strength". Shirley and Del had survived many of life's trials and found joy in the simple things with contentment and gratitude. When Del was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 they would sit on the back porch swing and proclaim, " We may not have tomorrow but praise God we have today". It's our families great joy knowing they are together again.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Lorri (Todd) Sutherland, grandson's David and Travis (Dallis) Sutherland, great grandsons Ethan and Colt Sutherland, sisters Freda Clapp McCook Nebraska, sister Ilah (Les) Snowden McCook Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was proceeded in death by her two daughters Candy and Dana Stapp, her husband Del, her parents, and siblings Butch, Alberta, and Dixie.

Shirley's family would like to thank the care givers at Tender Nest of Billings and Stillwater Hospice for their care and support. We would also like to thank the numerous friends who prayed and encouraged us over this last year.

A private family ceremony has been scheduled. All condolences can be sent to Shirley's family at 2721 N. Ramshorn Dr. Laurel MT 59044. Memorials in Shirley's honor can be made to Zoo Montana or Faith Chapel/Missions 517 Shiloh Rd Billings Montana 59106