Stacey Munn Vorhes

Stacey Munn Vorhes is now present with his Savior, Jesus Christ, having passed to glory on Oct. 30, 2020. While eagerly anticipating his heavenly home, (Papa) Stacey truly enjoyed his life with all of us. Born in 1930 to Stacey Bailey & Vera May Vorhes of Shawnee, OK, Stacey was an adventurous youth who never met a stranger and could always see the humorous side of life. In the mid-50s, he worked for Amerada Hess Oil Company doing seismographic work in the western United States, during which time he came to be living in Big Timber with his first young family. In the late 50s, he met Doris Yerger at a dance in McCleod, MT. Married in June of 1959, their love story spanned 60 1/2 years. Stacey and Doris settled in Absarokee shortly after their marriage and remained almost to the end.

Variety was the spice of life for Stacey. In his work, he was a mechanic, seismographer assistant (a highlight was spending two winters in Alaska working for Amerada Hess), blacksmith, concrete truck owner, constructor of steel buildings and a real estate agent. Over the years, he came to know the majority of the folks in Stillwater County through one business or another. He made an impression on nearly everyone he met through his friendly, outgoing demeanor or via his knack for off-the-wall and memorable comments. But perhaps the greatest impression he made was on his grandchildren of whom he was the greatest champion – giving them the wisdom of his life and the quarters from his pocket.

Anyone who met Stacey quickly learned two things about him: He loved the Lord and he was deeply invested in people. Countless were recipients of his aid through the years, and many came to hear of his relationship with Jesus. He was a mentor to men throughout the years, leading Bible studies and spending quality and intentional time with them.

Stacey is survived by his children Tony Jacobs (Lea), Stephanie Gorham, Stacey J. (Michele) and Paul (LeAnn) Vorhes, Alison (Marvin) Schieldt. His grandkids number twelve and great grandchildren thirteen. Preceding him in death were his wife, Doris and oldest son, Jay Jacobs. A celebration of Stacey's life will take place at Absarokee Evangelical Church (34 N. Woodard) on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Rosebud Cemetery.