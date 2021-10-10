Menu
Stanley W. "Stan" Gappa
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Stanley W. 'Stan' Gappa

Stan Gappa died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Saint John's United with his family by his side. He was born in Madison, WI in 1935 the youngest of seven children. Stan married Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Gappa in 1959 and they raised five children: Stan Jr., Tom, Marie, Matt, and Jim. Liz passed away in November of 2008. Stan is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Stan served in the U.S. Army, then attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison, graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering, and worked 37 year with the Bureau of Reclamation. His Polish heritage and sense of humor always carried him through the best of times and the toughest of times. Stan was a wonderful father and husband and will be greatly missed.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stan and his family were friends of my family. I enjoyed the time I spent with Stan, especially hunting with him and his sons. I offer my deepest condolences to his children.
Rudy Verzuh
Friend
October 15, 2021
RIP, Stan.
Gray Harris
Work
October 13, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. We have fond memories of Stan Sr at swim meets he was a great supporter of all of us kids.
Reneau (Ouellette) Longoria
Friend
October 10, 2021
Stan Gappa was a good friend of my parents. My Dad and Stan enjoyed skiing together after retirement and introduced their kids to hunting together. I will always remember Stan getting a trophy buck on his first hunting trip in MT. He seemed to me to do everything with ease. His easy-going smile and patience during our hunting trips made him one of my favorite "grown-ups" when I was a kid. Best wishes for peace.
Eric Verzuh
October 10, 2021
