Steve M. Dunn

Steve Dunn of Spokane WA went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 27, 2020 on his 59th birthday, due to complications of pneumonia. He was born July 27, 1961 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Patrick and Patricia Dunn. Steve was a devoted and loving husband, proud father and adoring grandfather, and was loved by all who knew him.

Proceeded in death by his Dad, Mom and brother, Tony Dunn. Steve is survived by his siblings, Kim (Jim) Cunningham, Jim (Connie) Dunn, Matt (Chris) Dunn all of Billings and Cheryl(Tim)Fisher of Mt Vernon WA. His wife Kim, children Stephanie (Wade) Badgley and Mitch (Vanessa) Dunn and Mother in law Jan Taylor and five grandchildren. A celebration of Steve's life to be announced at a later date. See entire obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/spokane-wa-steven-Dunn-9295454