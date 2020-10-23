Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan J. McCoy

Susan J. McCoy

Susan 'Sue' J. McCoy, 59, of Darwin, MN, died Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at their home.

Sue was born in Paynesville, MN March 26, 1961, daughter of Joan and Val Riley. Sue is survived by her husband Larry McCoy; children Jamie (Jon-Paul) Van Loenhout and Riley James (Sara) McCoy; granddaughters Willah Rose and Valentina; sisters Cindy (John) Froehling, Jan (Jerry) Noll, Kim (Kevin) Gabrelcik and brother Mike (Sue) Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Val Riley and parents-in-law, Rose and Mac McCoy.

A memorial service was held at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, MN.

Please sign our guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.