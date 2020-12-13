Susan Claire (Bryngelson) Lehew

Susan, age 82, passed away suddenly in her Minneapolis home, and into the arms of her Savior, on Dec. 5, 2020. Born in Bismarck, Susan spent some of her youth in Lewistown, and the rest in Billings, and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Montana University in Missoula. After she met and married the love of her life, Harry, Susan moved to Illinois where she became a dedicated and creative teacher who was loved dearly by her students.

When she retired after her over four-decade career, she often mentioned how she missed all her 'kids', but was thankful for added precious time with her four grandchildren and the ability to be a loving caregiver for her granddaughter with special needs. Although her life brought her to many places, Susan always enjoyed her frequent visits back to family and friends for reunions. The mountains, rocky bluffs, and thick tree cover of her home state brought her incredible peace and happiness.

Susan was often referred to by others as 'one of a kind' with a youthful spirit. She had a love of life, a generous heart for others, a great sense of humor, a bright smile, and was a treasured friend. She loved and was loved by everyone she met, and enjoyed good conversations over a cup of coffee. Her family, of whom she was incredibly proud, was her great joy. They will deeply miss her cheerleading, love, and support.

Susan was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ivan and Claire (Ellingwood) Bryngelson, and her brother Dr. James Bryngelson. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 59 years, Harry; her daughters Cynthia (Jeffrey) Nehrbass and Catherine (Jeffery) Wines; four grandchildren: Sarah Grace, Jacob, Zakary, and Elijah; sister-in-law Judy Bryngelson and many nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration for Susan's life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST with an option to view the service virtually. www.washburn-mcreavy.com