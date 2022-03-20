Menu
Susan Renee VanLuvanee
FUNERAL HOME
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 25 2022
2:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels-West end
Susan Renee VanLuvanee

Susan Renee VanLuvanee (Suey to those who knew her best), 59, of Billings, passed away on March 16th in the loving arms of her family after a courageously hard-fought battle with cancer.

Sue was born in Billings on June 12, 1962, to James and Elizabeth Worthington. She graduated from Billings West High in 1980. After graduating, Sue went to work for Three Sisters before beginning a career at Dillard's in 1984 that spanned 37 years, delighting customers and coworkers alike with her quick wit and unmatched sense of humor.

She married Grant VanLuvanee in 1989 and throughout their 32 wonderful years together, Suey took a little fire out of "Big G" and Grant ignited a spark in her. Their proudest achievement was raising their two daughters.

Sue was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Her life revolved around spending time and taking care of her family. She loved Sunday night family dinners and playing a good game of marbles with her closest friends. Her greatest joys in life were Friday nights playing Bingo, watching her grandson's sporting events, and camping with her family in the summer.

Sue is survived by her mother, Betty; her husband, Grant; her two children, Chelsea VanLuvanee, and Callie (Bryce) Baker; two grandchildren, Bentyn and Marley; her three sisters, Debbie, Kathy, and Mary; and her brother, Steve.

She was welcomed into heaven by her father, Jim.

The funeral service will be Friday, March 25th at 2:00 pm at Smith West Chapel.

Memorials can be made to education funds for Sue's grandchildren. Sue has asked that you enjoy every second with your loved ones because you never know what tomorrow brings. And when you see Big G out and about, take care of him and buy him a beer.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Central Electric Family
March 23, 2022
So sorry Grant and family. Sue was a wonderful person. Hugs to all
Angie Watson
March 20, 2022
Dear Family of Sue, I am sorry to hear of Sue´s passing. I always enjoyed working with her at Hennessy´s and Dillard´s. I often asked her for advice in raising children because she was such a great Mom and one I looked up to. Prayers for all of you.
Ronna Williams
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss
the Ahmanns
March 20, 2022
Richard &Denise
March 20, 2022
Sue you were more than my este lauder gal you were a friend it has been an honor knowing you these past 25 years I will miss you thank you for your kind words you said to me and your advice about children my grandbabies will miss all the lipstick samples you always made sure I had for them will really miss you more than you know. I love you
Deanna Dupea
Friend
March 20, 2022
Grant and family, our sincere condolences and prayers.
Lyle Zimmerman
Friend
March 20, 2022
