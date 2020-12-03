Sylvia Joy Bennett

Sylvia Joy Bennett was born Dec. 15, 1942 in Mandan ND, passed away Nov. 24, 2020 in Billings. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of North Dakota with a degree in Nursing. Sylvia spent 30+ years as a RN but especially enjoyed her role as a school nurse helping children in need. Sylvia also enjoyed teaching piano after her time in nursing. She is survived by her brother Tracy Lang, and her sons Sean, Erik, James, and daughter Cynthia. She also had 13 adoring grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She has been cremated and a live stream of the service will be held at Noon, Friday Jan. 15, 2021 from St. Patrick's Cathedral, Billings, MT. View the service at www.stpatrickcocathedral.org/. Condolences may be shared online at dahlfuneralchapel.com. Contributions for funeral expenses can be made by calling the office at 406-248-8807