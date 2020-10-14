Tamra Lynn Hayes

On the morning of Oct. 5, 2020, Tamra 'Tammy' Lynn Hayes passed away suddenly at the age of 62 in St. Peters Hospital in Helena, Montana. She is the first daughter and second child of Francis Belgarde Hayes and Leatrice Joy Green Hayes.

Tamra was born in Glasgow, Montana, on Dec. 14, 1957. Her naturally curly hair embraced her head like she embraced life. Due to her natural poise, professional photographers offered her a modeling position in when the family lived in California. Her parents did not feel it was appropriate for her at the time.

Tamra lived in a variety of states. She participated in the 'Hayes Olympics' a family activity involving running, biking, jumping and throwing objects. She loved staying with her grandparents in Oswego, Montana. She assisted in helping her grandparents with their family business and various animals from dogs and cats to monkeys and geese. She joined her siblings in raiding the rhubarb of grandma and jumping on hay bales of grandpa. She met her grandparents foster children and life long friends Jackie Silva Johnson and Dorene Finley.

In Wolf Point schools, she met life long friends Grace Pipe and Jackie Pipe Chase. Education being a life long pursuit of her father for his children, she attended Brigham Young University, Montana State University, and University of Montana. She attended many trainings for her profession as a CPA. She worked within the state of Montana and with the IRS at Billings. She owned and ran her own business from her home.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint's church and made many wonderful friends through the church. Some of her mother's family were also members, and she attended with those family members while at BYU.

Tamra's hobbies included collecting coins, crochet, Snoopy and Elvis items, and the Helena Indian Alliance activities. She was a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Montana and ran for various offices within the tribal government.

Tamra was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Michael Hernandez.

Tamra is survived by her daughter Tina Hayes Fox, her brother Henry Hayes, her sisters Nora Hayes, Frances Hayes and Robin Hayes-Hernandez, and her nephew Kerby Hayes.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1260 Otter Road, Helena, MT. Dedication of the grave will follow at Forestvale Cemetery.

Please do not send live flowers due to allergies. Please make donation to Helena Food Share, The Lewis and Clark Humane Society or the Helena Indian Alliance.

Special thanks to St. Peter's Dialysis Unit, Big Sky Cremation and Twitchell Funeral Services, Bill Snody, Robin Hayes Hernandez, Frances Hayes, Nora Hayes, Grace Pipe, Jackie Pipe Chase, and Lana Zigan.

Please send family condolences to 2892 Stacia Ave. Helena Mt. 59601.