Terri (Powell) Burton

Terri Jo Burton, 63, of Casa Grande, AZ died on Sept. 5, 2020.

Terri was born in Moorhead, Minnesota on July 29, 1957. She grew up in Billings, Montana, attended Billings West High School and graduated in 1975. Her life adventures had her living in Seattle, WA; Denver, CO; and White Sulphur Springs, MT, where she managed The Mint Bar for over 12 years. It was there that she met and married Bill Burton of Monarch, Montana. Terri and Bill made their home in Monarch until his passing in 2006. Terri moved from Billings to Casa Grande, AZ in 2019 to be closer to family.

Shortly after relocating to Arizona, Terri was diagnosed with tongue cancer and fought a courageous battle through a grueling treatment regimen. She celebrated her final radiation by ringing the bell on Nov. 18, 2019 and was given a clean bill of health in Feb. of this year. On August 23, Terri suffered a severe stroke which ended up taking her life.

Terri was an avid clown collector, animal lover, enjoyed live concerts (and the T-shirts that followed), watching the Seattle Seahawks, latch hook, decorating her home for all of the holidays, cooking and baking. Her great-nephew, Jose, was especially fond of her tuna and egg salad sandwiches.

Terri was especially grateful for her relationship with Aunt Joyce and all of the love and support she provided her and the family.

Terri was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) James Burton and is survived by her mother and step-father, Gladyce and Doug Nielsen of Grand Junction, CO; father, Kenneth Powell of Casa Grande, AZ; sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Stan Sniadoski of Seattle, WA; sister Cheryl Wilson of Casa Grande, AZ; nephew Eric (Lisa) Sniadoski of California; niece Alicia Sniadoski of Seattle, WA; great-niece Emma Jo Sniadoski of California and great-nephew Jose Menjivar of Seattle, WA. She also leaves behind her two sassy cats, Mollie and Sammie.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, Tempe, AZ. Arrangements are being made by J. Warren Funeral home of Casa Grande, AZ. No services are planned. Burial will be in Monarch, Montana.