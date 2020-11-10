Terry David Wickland

Terry David Wickland graduated from this earth on Monday, Nov. 2, to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Roundup, Montana. Jan. 19, 1947, he was born to Edward Theodore and Lavonne Lucille Wickland in the old Roundup Vicars Hospital. He was born, raised, and died in Roundup.

He attended and graduated from Roundup High School. He won the Montana State Science Fair with a self-machined steam engine. He played football four years for the Roundup Panthers, was in Latin club, and excelled in math.

He attended Montana State College and technical college in Helena to earn certification as an airframe and powerplant mechanic. He worked for Lynch flying service at Billings Logan Field prior to enlisting in the US Navy. He served as a petty officer second class mechanic on the USS Independence in the Mediterranean, on the USS Kitty Hawk in the Pacific, TDY on the USS Enterprise in the Gulf of Mexico, on land in Da Nang and Saigon, and at NAS Kingsville repairing A-5 Vigilantes.

On Oct. 16, 1971, Terry married Wenda Rae Albright in Roundup, Montana. They honeymooned in a snowstorm and then returned to Kingsville, Texas, where he completed his active duty.

Afterward, he returned to Roundup where he worked for Albright's Flying, Inc. There he earned his private, commercial, and instrument pilot licenses. Utilizing those, he flew passengers, cargo, and corpses. He was the Roundup Bunch skydiving pilot and also invented a skydiving door for a Cessna 185. At the request of the FAA/GATO office, he became an inspector of aircraft.

Terry's weekend pleasures included rafting and fishing the Musselshell River for smallmouth bass and driving the Emmanuel's Chariot Sunday School bus on its route.

In 1979 Leif Wendal and 1983 Eric James were blessings added to his family. In 2000 Leif joined with bride Elizabeth to bring joy to his family. In 2006 his precious granddaughter Eliana was born.

Following the Albrights' retirement, Terry worked at Gebhart's Sawmill. Then he worked as a diesel, heavy equipment, and fuel-A dragster mechanic for S&K Trucking. For 17 years he worked as an ASE mechanic at Musselshell Valley Equipment. At the end of his career, Terry ventured into CNC machining and helped assemble trucks at Mark Rite Lines.

His quiet, gracious, helpful ways were a blessing to the community. He mowed public right-of-ways entering Roundup and used his mechanical and carpentry skills to help build Morning Star cabin at Templed Hills Camp on Mill Creek.

His failing health due to Agent Orange exposure in the Navy was kindly treated by Dr. Apostle, PA Kevin Davis, Dr. Saliaris, Dr. Healy, PA Tracey Larsen, RN Mike Larson, and RN Bobby; hospice by Randy, Janine, Kerri, Jodi, Michelle, Sue Ellen, Gary, Terrese, and Courtney. Terry appreciated friends' phone visits including those from mobile cross-country units. Thanks, Kurt, for blest personalized Christian music.

Terry is survived by his wife Wenda, brother Jerry, son Leif (Elizabeth), granddaughter Eliana, son Eric, and cousins Judy, Linda (Gary), Gail, Rick (Anita), Alan (Geri), Robert (Sharyl), Craig, and Newells.

Celebration of life for friends and family will be held Nov. 12 at 10 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roundup. Committal will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel at 1 pm.

The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.