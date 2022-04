Tessa Kessler

Tessa M. Kessler, age 96, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021 from complications following surgery. She was born in Ringwood, England, on Feb. 6, 1925 and came to the United States as a war bride in 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Rueben.

Her full obituary can be viewed at [email protected]