Thelma Cade Albrecht
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Thelma Cade Albrecht

Thelma Jean Cade was born in a midwife's home in Forsyth MT, July 23, 1935, the third child of Elizabeth Verhelst and Millard Cade. She passed away on June 10, 2021, embraced by the love of family and friends.

A self-described wild child, she used to say she wasn't raised so much as flung up. She learned the value of hard work early in life, standing on a bucket to wash dishes in her mother's restaurant in Portland, OR. Her Grandmother Renilde and Aunt Margaret provided what little stability there was in her childhood. At their insistence, she entered Sisters of Charity School of Nursing after graduating from high school in Wallace ID in 1953.

With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Montana State University she fulfilled her passion for helping people by caring for patients at both Deaconess Billings Clinic and St. Vincent's Healthcare. In 1994 she earned a Master's of Science in Nursing and became an educator, teaching clinical nursing, smoking cessation and preventive healthcare.

She met her life-long love, Corwin Albrecht, in Billings, and they began their joyous 62 years of marriage in Hysham MT, on August 31, 1957. Thelma knew she wanted her married life and her daughters' childhood to be very different from her own. Through determination and the unconditional love of Corwin's mother, Genevieve, she built a family filled with love, support, opportunities and above all, closeness.

They spent fun-filled summers at East Rosebud Lake and waterskied on weeknight evenings at Lake Elmo. Deeply involved in her daughters' education and activities, she shared her love of reading, gardening, cooking, and family history with them and her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Corwin Albrecht; her sister, Sister Renilde (Cecilia) Cade; and brother, Edmund Cade.

She is survived by her grateful daughters and sons-in-law Audrey (Mark) Kiszla, Brenda (Jeff) Dunham; grandchildren Jordan, Nate, Eric, and Michael; sisters-in-law Bernice Cade and Leola (Albrecht) Kennedy, and 11 nieces and nephews to whom she was the Good Aunt Thelma.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, July 9, 10 am at Faith Chapel (Broadwater entrance), 517 Shiloh Road, Billings MT, or through the live-stream link: https://boxcast.tv/view/thelma-albrecht-memorial-lkz9xtai1nmuhnprdwev

A faithful supporter of her dear sister's order, the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, Thelma would be delighted if you directed donations to them.


Published by Billings Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Faith Chapel (Broadwater entrance)
517 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
July 30, 2021
I will miss Thelma. I hold you, Brenda and Audrey, dearly in prayer.
Sister Martha
Friend
July 9, 2021
Brenda and family, I didn't know your Mother, but know she will be missed. Prayers for you and your family.
Diane Epping
July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers I with all of your family. I met your mom after she and Corky were married. Corky is what we called your dad when he was just a youngster. He and my younger brother were best friends for many years. May their memories be eternal.
Dorothy Brush Genatone
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dear Brenda- what a wonderful lady your Mama was! I learned to love her as I attended her refresher in nursing classes in 1980. She was a real friend to me and to all participating! My heartfelt condolences to you and your sister- two lucky girls to have Thelma and Cor for parents! God bless you and comfort you all. Bea Radermacher
Bea Radermacher
Friend
June 29, 2021
Thelma is one of my dearest and `funnest´ friends. Sie will be missed, continued love and prayers for Thelma, Corwin and their beautiful family!
Sister Diane Bridenbecker
Friend
June 27, 2021
