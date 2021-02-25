Menu
Thelma Anne Bullinger

Thelma Anne (Stratton) Bullinger

Thelma Anne (Stratton) Bullinger, 83 of Billings, passed away Feb. 21, 2021, with family by her side. Funeral Services, 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, East Wicks location. Visitation, 9-10 a.m. in Relief Society Room. Graveside Services, 2 p.m. at the Otto Cemetery in Otto, WY. Visit Thelma's Tribute page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries for the Livestreamed broadcast of the service and to leave condolences for the family.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Relief Society Room
MT
Feb
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
East Wicks, MT
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Otto Cemetery
Otto, WY
Hi Jerry: We are saddened to read of dear Thelma's passing. We send our condolences to you and your family. She was a grand lady, and I know you loved her so very much. As you know, she is waiting for you to join her. What great knowledge we have.
Wynn Ferrell
February 27, 2021
My prayers goes out to your family. Always remember seeing Jerry and you at the temple on the other side of the country.
Ruth Egan
February 25, 2021
