Thomas Astle Jr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Thomas Astle, Jr.

Thomas Astle, Jr. died on Dec. 17, 2020 at the age of 88. He will be missed terribly by his four children, Tom, Lisa, Jennifer, and Kevin; his four siblings, Liz, Mary Margaret, Mark, and Louise; and his eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Peg, and his wife Nancy. Raised in Billings, Montana the eldest of five children.

Tom joined the Navy out of high school in Riverton, Wyoming and fought in the Korean War. Tom took great pride in joining the Seabees and helped build an airstrip during the war that saved dozens of American lives. Returning from service to Billings, he met and fell in love with Nancy (Unger) Astle. They married and had four children, raised in Billings. Tom became a licensed land surveyor. He could understand math and geography and trigonometry to a degree most would find baffling. He mapped entire golf courses, large subdivisions, people's simple residential lots, Crow tribal vision sites, highways, baseball fields, and so much more.

Tom knew how to draw straight lines on the curve of the earth. Nancy was the amazing love of his life. They danced and laughed and teased each other throughout their 52 years of marriage. Tom showed strength and amazing love as he cared for Nancy through her ALS illness and death. Tom held his Catholic faith dear and prayed for family, friends and our entire troubled world regularly.

He loved spending Christmas with his siblings, the Dodgers, his hummingbirds at his feeders, a good steak, telling and retelling a good story, Glen Yarborough tunes, golfing with his teachers and preachers, anything his grandchildren did, and spending time with his loving family. Tom Astle was so very strong and funny and loved to celebrate when his family got together. We miss you, Dad.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS of Nevada


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 19, 2020.
My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. I hope that the promise in 1 Thessalonians 4:14 can bring comfort. Knowing that there's a hope for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
Y.
January 8, 2021
My prayers to the family of Tom, Sons, Daughters, Brothers and Sisters on his passing. A true gentleman who I enjoyed very much and our times tipping a few brews or a bourbon. He was great friend who always called me to check in with me and talk. Especially will miss our time on the links hitting the ball and bantering back and forth. Rest in Peace my friend and now you are with Nancy who you missed dearly.
Dave DeLacy
December 21, 2020
Bye Tom, I surly am going to miss golfing and visiting with you the last few years. My condolences and prayers to your family. The TPC guys who knew you also share these share these thoughts. We' play together in Heaven when I get there--if and when. Til then.
Dick PRESSLEY
December 20, 2020
Tom remains a man among men in our memories and of the highest regard in every way. Thanks Tom, Always.
Tom Khamis
December 20, 2020
Rest in Peace, Tom!!! Our prayers and deepest sympathy to Tom's family. Played golf (TPC group) with Tom for many many years, loved it. A great guy, I enjoyed our time together, sad to hear about his passing. God bless to you, Tom and your family. Thank you for the stories and the memories. Des
Des Schook
December 20, 2020
I am Robert Astle´s daughter. I had called Tom last summer and had a really nice chat with him. He was pretty darn sharp and I learned some family history. So glad I got to visit with him. My sympathy and prayers go out to all of you.
Diane Astle Briggs
December 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. We were neighbors on Clark Ave in Billings. Many good memories.
Don & Carrie Wetsch
December 19, 2020
Kathleen Middleton
December 19, 2020
