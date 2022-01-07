Menu
Thomas James Henderson
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Thomas James Henderson

Thomas James Henderson, 88, formerly of Scobey, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 2, 1933, at Madoc, Montana he graduated from Scobey High School in 1951, and married Darlene Tryan on Nov. 25, 1952, in Flaxville, Montana.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, and one grandson.

He is survived by his wife and six children: Sherry (Greg) Neill, Larry (Del) Henderson, Julie (Bob) Rux, Brad (Sherri) Henderson, Lisa (Leo) Brady, and Jeffrey (Kevin Sonnichsen) Henderson. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Funeral services will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with a Vigil on Monday, at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard's Chapel. Cremation took place at Heights Family Funeral Home. A private family burial of ashes will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Billings.

Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Bernard's Chapel
MT
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Billings, MT
Jan
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Jim and Debbie
January 9, 2022
Dearest Darlene, and all your family, our hearts are hurting with yours. Tom was a wonderful man, and we have so many fond memories of him, especially Christmas parties at Sherry and Greg's. We are praying for God to hold you all close as you celebrate his life and mourn his passing. We know the choirs of angels are singing him home to Jesus!
Kristin Nelson and Dale Nelson
Friend
January 7, 2022
