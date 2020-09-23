Thomas J. Schock

Thomas J. Schock, or TJ, was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Billings to Claribel and Erwin Schock, he was the youngest of four.TJ graduated in the 1957 class from Billings Senior High. He joined the military in 1962, where he was an Armor Tank crewman for the US Army. TJ married Shirley Sheldon in 1965 and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage together before he lost the love of his life to serious illness in 2006. TJ had many jobs he enjoyed; from owning a gas station with brother Swede to working in the rendering facilities at Midland packing. With help from his brothers and father, he built a house for him and his wife along with kids to enjoy, where he would spend the rest of his days. TJ loved working, and always did as much as he could even in his last days. He loved to woodwork in his basement shop along with masonry work all along the house. He spent many long days fishing, hunting, working cows, and tending to his garden, just overall enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed teaching life lessons that many family members will hold onto dearly. In his last few years he enjoyed being a dad to beloved dog Tucker who he took with him everywhere. He enjoyed going down to Montana Lil's to play keno games and visit with his girls there, as well as bring Tucker for everyone's enjoyment. TJ enjoyed spending time with his loved ones as well as many friends. Many people got to know TJ in his 81 years here, on his walks up the road with Tucker he talked and got close to many neighbors often times being known as the neighborhood informant.

TJ is survived by brother Swede (Barbara) Schock, of Helena, Son Kenneth (Kim) Cable-Schock, of Billings, daughters Kori (Tim) Reilly of Elyria, Ohio, and Kimberly (Jeremiah) Sindelar-Thompson of Billings. He will be missed by grandchildren, Frankie, daughter of Kim and Frank, Jillian daughter of Jeremiah, Seely daughter of Kenny, Michael (Amanda), Jeffery, and Amanda (John) children of Kori and Tim. As well as greatgrandchildren Edie daughter of Amanda and John Magargal, and Jackson son of Michael and Amanda Reilly. He will also be missed dearly by loved son and dog, Tucker. As well as many cousins and friends. In leaving us he is welcomed into heaved by wife Shirley, mother Claribel, father Erwin C. Schock, brother Elsworth 'Lou' Schock, and sister Freida Mae Schock. There will be a burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 pm. Following will be a get together enjoying TJ's favorite Play Inn chicken at 633 Sindelar Rd, to celebrate his life.