Thomas Richard Power

Thomas Richard Power (80) passed away at his home in Billings on Tuesday March 16, 2021. He made it into heaven just in time for the Saint Patrick's Day celebration!

Tom was born on July 19, 1940 in Langdon, ND, the son of Richard and Dorothy Power. He attended school in Langdon. He met the love of his life Rosemary (Pelletier) during his high school years. They were married July 14, 1962 in Langdon. He earned an A.S. from the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Tom owned and operated Tom's Texaco and Readymix Inc.

In 1978, Tom relocated the family to Miles City, MT where he owned and operated Power Precast Concrete. In 1992, they moved to Billings and the following years with Northern Line Layers/TRECO were the best of his career. He had the utmost respect for Donald Bottrell and his family. Tom retired in 2015 at the age of 75. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Throughout his life, Tom was in his element operating anything mechanical. He had an enormous smile when he was behind the wheel running the controls. Tom always loved the outdoors, the ocean and spending time with his family and close friends. Fishing, hunting, and admiring God's creation were some of his favorite activities. Tom and Rosemary enjoyed travelling the US and abroad. On his many trips to Hawaii, Tom would spend innumerable hours watching the ocean and looking for whales. He had a deeply profound love and pride for his wife, children and grandchildren. Tom's character was kind, generous and thoughtful. He was always willing to help. He had the best laugh and told the best stories. His humor, kindness and gentle nature were a true testament of the man that we was.

Tom is survived by his wife Rosemary of Billings; daughter Kathleen (Garrett) Ugrin of Mukilteo, WA; sons: David (Dawn Bolejack) Power of Miles City, Dr. Michael (Rebecca) Power of Billings and Patrick (Deena) Power of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren: Jase Ugrin, Bethany Power, Josey Ugrin, Alexis Power, Nolan Power and Reece Power. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Robert Power and sister Carol (Milt) Andersen.

Vigil will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel Thursday, March 25 at 6pm; Funeral Mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m.