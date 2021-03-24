Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Richard Power
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Thomas Richard Power

Thomas Richard Power (80) passed away at his home in Billings on Tuesday March 16, 2021. He made it into heaven just in time for the Saint Patrick's Day celebration!

Tom was born on July 19, 1940 in Langdon, ND, the son of Richard and Dorothy Power. He attended school in Langdon. He met the love of his life Rosemary (Pelletier) during his high school years. They were married July 14, 1962 in Langdon. He earned an A.S. from the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Tom owned and operated Tom's Texaco and Readymix Inc.

In 1978, Tom relocated the family to Miles City, MT where he owned and operated Power Precast Concrete. In 1992, they moved to Billings and the following years with Northern Line Layers/TRECO were the best of his career. He had the utmost respect for Donald Bottrell and his family. Tom retired in 2015 at the age of 75. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Throughout his life, Tom was in his element operating anything mechanical. He had an enormous smile when he was behind the wheel running the controls. Tom always loved the outdoors, the ocean and spending time with his family and close friends. Fishing, hunting, and admiring God's creation were some of his favorite activities. Tom and Rosemary enjoyed travelling the US and abroad. On his many trips to Hawaii, Tom would spend innumerable hours watching the ocean and looking for whales. He had a deeply profound love and pride for his wife, children and grandchildren. Tom's character was kind, generous and thoughtful. He was always willing to help. He had the best laugh and told the best stories. His humor, kindness and gentle nature were a true testament of the man that we was.

Tom is survived by his wife Rosemary of Billings; daughter Kathleen (Garrett) Ugrin of Mukilteo, WA; sons: David (Dawn Bolejack) Power of Miles City, Dr. Michael (Rebecca) Power of Billings and Patrick (Deena) Power of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren: Jase Ugrin, Bethany Power, Josey Ugrin, Alexis Power, Nolan Power and Reece Power. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Robert Power and sister Carol (Milt) Andersen.

Vigil will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel Thursday, March 25 at 6pm; Funeral Mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Sending sympathy and prayers for you and your family. Have good memories of Tom in high school. I remember their home on the North side of Hiway 5. Love to you, Doris
DORIS WESSELINK (WENZEL)
March 28, 2021
We will meet again some day I hope!! God bless you. Rosemary and family
Gaylen. Olson
March 26, 2021
Rosemary and family we are sorry to hear of Tom's passing, and we will be thinking of you in these next days.Take care.
Janelle and Larry Grant
March 25, 2021
Oh my goodness Power family, our hearts are breaking for you. We were so saddened when we heard of Tom´s passing. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. I am full of regret that we will not be able to attend the funeral. Love and Prayers, Bill and Sandy Jensen, Gene and Chris Kukowski
J. Chris Kukowski
March 25, 2021
Rosemary and family, we are thinking of you during this time of loss!
Peggy and Chuck Steadman
March 25, 2021
Psalm 116:15 " Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints (Faithful Ones). Special Blessings & Peace to Rosemary & the family, Doris
Doris (Pehkonen) Johnson
March 24, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. He sounds like the neatest guy. I know he raised three great sons. Hugs to the whole family!
Darcy Fortune Boggs
March 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Matt and Treba Hollowell
March 24, 2021
Prayers for your family!
Summer Gappa
March 24, 2021
So sad to hear of Tom´s passing. He was an absolute gentleman and always treated me very well. He loved Don too
Gerry Mannion
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results