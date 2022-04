Thomas Toscano

Thomas Toscano, age 68, of Colstrip passed away on March 20, 2022. A Vigil Service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 6pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Colstrip. A funeral Service will be at 11 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Colstrip Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.