TJ (Timothy James) Mueller

TJ (Timothy James) Mueller passed away on March 22, 2021, in Billings. TJ was born in Billings on June 16, 1957, to H. Joe and Virginia Mueller. He attended Billings Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1975. Post high school, he attended welding training at Billings Vo-Tech. North Star Auto Body, a family business he owned and operated with his two brothers, Donald and John, was his primary career from 1975 to present. TJ specialized in all aspects of auto body repair and restoration. He had an especially keen eye for color, a necessity for precise color matching. TJ moved to Huntley with his wife Kim in 1978, where he resided until present. TJ was well known in his community, acting as a member of the Huntley Water and Sewer District since the mid-1980s.

In his spare time, TJ was a pool league member and skilled horseshoe player. In January 1985, he joined Pryor Creek Golf Club. He also bowled in a league for 40 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1259. TJ was also a founding member of Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust.

TJ will be remembered by family and friends as a man of few words, but always part of the action. He was an outstanding chef, expertly grilling steak and chicken, sauteing mushrooms, grilling burgers and making gravy, just to name a few. TJ loved sharing his talent for cooking with family and friends.

He lives on through his son Patrick, wife Kimberly, brothers Donald (Sue Anderson), John (Sue Agnew), and sister Diann (Mick Wolff), in addition to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents H. Joe and Virginia Mueller and siblings Dan and Kathy.

Those wishing to honor TJ's life may make a donation in his memory to Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust, PO Box 1522, Red Lodge, MT 59068.

Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.