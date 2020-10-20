Tracy Marie Boland

In loving memory of a daughter, sister, friend, mom, and life partner.

Tracy Marie Boland passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 14, 2020, in Missoula, MT.

She was born in Billings on March 28, 1967, to Mary Rita (Shotzi) and Floyd Boland. The baby sister to two older brothers who loved her dearly, Thomas and Timothy. Family and friends were concerned that she may never learn to walk as Floyd would never set her down. He remained forever her lighthouse.

Tracy grew up in Billings and became an accomplished young gymnast and later a cheerleader in middle and high school. She graduated from Senior High in 1985. She then earned her bachelor's degree from MSU in 1990 and departed Montana for Portland, Oregon shortly after.

With her effervescent personality, sense of humor, and love of people she found success in every profession that she entered. She shone especially in sales because who could possibly say 'no' to such a force? From museums to resorts and finally pharmaceuticals she used her photographic memory, charm, and intellect to become the best at whatever she attempted. There was really nothing she couldn't do.

Her career success led her to Bend, OR where she discovered a deep passion for mountain biking, snowshoeing, skiing, and hiking. She tackled each sport with gusto and fearlessness. She made many friends and lived a lifestyle that fed her soul. It was here that she met and married Ed Sturtevant. They moved to Southern Oregon and later divorced.

During the next chapter of her life, Montana beckoned her home. She moved to Missoula and became reacquainted with a high school classmate, Dave Beaton, and the two became inseparable. She was the love of his life and he hers. With Dave came three kids: Luciano, Isabella, and Gabriella. Tracy jumped into their active lives with both feet. She cheered, counseled, and loved them with heartfelt passion. She led them on expeditions to New York City and Southern California and many stops in between.

She had a radiant smile and a special gift for relating to people. The barista, bag boy, or school secretary became fast friends on a first-name basis. Animals had a special place in her heart. Lately, she had been shaking the apple trees in the back yard to feed the urban deer. Dogs were her soft spot. She carried dog treats on her walks and got to know all of the neighborhood mutts.

She left behind many dear friends whose lives she touched deeply and irrevocably. She cared genuinely about each and every one and relished her connections with them. She became a prolific texter and it was not uncommon to receive a text that was as long as the length of an arm. These missives were filled with hilarity, rambling silliness, sharp insights, and love-filled accolades for the person with whom she was communicating.

She is survived by her father, Floyd; brothers, Timothy and Thomas; life partner, Dave Beaton; children, Luciano, Gabriella, and Isabella and nephew Evan.

She lit up the room everywhere she went. We miss her dearly.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Tracy when the circumstances allow.