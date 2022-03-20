Tricia Ann Raatz Booker

Tricia passed away on March 8th of heart failure. She was born on May 5, 1969. Her parents are Mel and Sue Raatz of Billings. Tricia graduated from West High in 1987.

She left behind four children - Jessica Ferencik, Aaron Ferencik (Kristen), Alex Ferencik and Jordin Booker. She also has seven grandchildren. Her siblings are brother Joseph Raatz (Loralee) and sisters Rhonda Raatz Williamson and Loree Raatz Bryant (Cliff). She was preceded in death by her brother Timothy Raatz.

A private viewing and service was held in Littleton, CO. with cremation to follow.

We love you Tricia!