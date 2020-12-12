Tsianina (Abeyta) Stops / Ash Iihaa bia

On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, our beloved daughter Tsianina Shani Carole (Abeyta) Stops, 15, went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Momma's twin was born on March 14, 2005 to Crissy Springfield and John Max Abeyta in Riverton, Wyoming. Tsianina was raised in Hardin and considered that her home. Her Apsáalooke name, Ash Iihaa bia / Woman From Another Tribe, was given her by her kaale Carol Tobacco White Clay.

Shortly after her birth, Jules Stops became her dad. Tsianina loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. She harvested her first buck when she was 12 years old.

She was a shy girl around outsiders, but when she was with her family, she was funny and loved to joke and tease. She loved to sneak up on us to scare us and make herself laugh - her laugh was infectious.

She would spend most of her time writing about random things trying to perfect her penmanship. She loved cats. Anything and everything that had to do with cats was 'adorable,' which was her favorite word.

She attended Hardin Public Schools from Head Start until her freshman year. She started her sophomore year at Skyview High School in September.

Tsianina spent much of her time hunting, with her dad, when she wasn't, she enjoyed spending her time at home playing games and going thrift shopping with her mom.

As our middle child, Tsianina spent much of her time with her older brother Ezekeil, playing video and card games, and her younger sister Paetin, sharing secrets, wresting and goofing off.

Tsianina had a lot of spunk and had hilarious comebacks for her parents and uncles.

Our girl had many special friends and family members she cherished. She will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Her extended families include, the White Clay, Plenty Hoops, Tobacco, White Fox, Big Man, Beads Don't Mix, Springfield, Brien, Stops, Seminole, Blaine, Birdinground and Weed families. Our family is large, please forgive us if we have forgotten you in our time of grief.

The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to the Billings Police Department and first responders for their quick and professional response; Lorrie Dotson for her compassionate handling of our delicate situation; and our friends and family who donated their time, gifts and food during this difficult time.

When you came into this world, you made me smile. My heart grew bigger than I ever knew it could. You brought joy into our lives with your laugh, your smile, and your loving ways.

You left us way too soon, but God called you home. Love knows no bounds and no limits. So, with this, we send our love to you always. All the way.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. at Hardin Fairview Cemetery. The funeral procession will start at 10:30 a.m. from the Bullis Mortuary in Hardin.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.