Tyler S. Benjamin

On Dec. 15, 2021, our hearts were forever shattered when Tyler passed away at home of an accidental drug overdose. Tyler struggled the last six months of his life with a relapse in his addiction that was bigger and darker than any of us knew. Although addiction took over his life it wasn't who he truly was inside. He was the most caring gentle soul that loved to bring a smile to everyone he met. He was the best girl dad and gave the greatest hugs with those long arms.

Tyler was born Oct. 30, 1995, in Billings, MT and was home in time for his first trick or treating at one day old. He attended Alkali Creek Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and graduated from Skyview High School in 2014. Tyler's passion growing up was sports and he put all his energy in to playing basketball with his traveling and high school teams. He worked hard every day in getting better and loved being part of a team. The sports memories we will cherish the most were watching him play kickball and wiffle ball in the front yard with his brothers, dad and neighborhood friends.

Tyler discovered his love of cooking in culinary classes in high school at the Career Center and never looked back. He got his start at Bernie's at the Northern Hotel where he met his mentor Mike Nelson as well as mentor and friend Wally Bone who taught Tyler so much. His natural talent in the restaurant industry led to a passion to pursue his cooking further leading him to an executive chef position in South Dakota over the summer of 2021.

While at Bernie's he also met the love of his life Kari Daily. After a few years of friendship, they blossomed into a truly loving relationship. It came as a package deal and he embraced being an amazing father to his daughter Chloe. His ambition for making his girls happy led to many trips, adventures, and fun times with family in Billings and California. They got engaged in Feb. and looked forward to planning their family and lives together.

Tyler is survived by his daughter Chloe and fiancé Kari, his parents Jennifer and Tom Benjamin, his brother Nathan (Tiffany), nephew Loki, brother Jordan, sister Cassie (Zane), his grandma Jan Fox, his grandparents Becky Benjamin & Jeff Hansen; many aunts and uncles who loved him so dearly and numerous cousins with whom he shared special bonds and close ties.

Tyler was preceded in death by his beloved Papa Bill Fox this August and his Grandpa Russ Benjamin in 2019 and we believe they are in heaven watching over us along with all of Tyler's pugs and dogs he loved over the years.

We found this anonymous quote on Tyler's phone after he passed away and we hope to carry these words with us every day. "Never forget how far you've come. All the times you pushed on even when you felt you couldn't. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but fought through another day. Never forget the strength you've gained along the way."

A celebration of life will be held in late spring because Tyler hated the cold weather, and he lived a life worth celebrating in his short 26 years. We will miss you forever and will hold you close in our hearts until we see you again.

Tyler was struggling so hard in his last weeks and was trying to get help but didn't know to take that final step. If you are struggling with addiction or know someone who is, please seek help and know that you are not alone.